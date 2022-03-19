AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Darcie brown
Bowler Darcie Brown comes into the Australian side to take on India in the World Cup on Saturday. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Australia bowl against India in World Cup

Ben McKay March 19, 2022

Meg Lanning has won the toss and will unleash pace talent Darcie Brown on India as Australia look to book a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

On Saturday at Auckland’s Eden Park, Australia are chasing a fifth straight win to seal their position in the last four.

Lanning broke her recent losing streak at the toss and elected to bowl.

“It’s a fresh wicket. There’s potentially some weather around later on in the night so hopefully we can get off to a good start,” she explained.

Brown comes in for Annabel Sutherland as the only change to the Australian line-up that defeated West Indies by seven wickets in their last outing.

India are the last side to beat Australia at the Women’s World Cup, dumping the world No.1s out of the 2017 tournament with an upset semi-final victory.

The Australians insist they’ve moved on from that shellshock, but Lanning said it was a massive game regardless.

“They’re very dangerous. They’ve got some world-class players. We’re looking at it as a really good challenge,” she said.

While Australia are 4-0 in New Zealand, India have been up and down to sit 2-2, and are in danger of missing the semis with a loss.

Captain Mitali Raj, who said she also would have bowled, announced one change with opener Shafali Verma coming in for Deepti Sharma.

TEAMS:

AUSTRALIA: Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perr, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

INDIA: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

