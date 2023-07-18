AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Megan Schutt
Megan Schutt has held her spot ahead of Darcie Brown for the final ODI against England in Taunton. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Australia bowl first in last women’s Ashes ODI

Scott Bailey July 18, 2023

Australia have won the toss and are bowling first in the final ODI of the women’s Ashes, as they pursue an outright series win over England with victory in Taunton.

After England captain Heather Knight initially thought she had won the toss, Alyssa Healy pointed out the coin had fallen in her favour before bowling sending the hosts in on Tuesday.

Having already retained the Ashes with victory in the second ODI on Sunday, Australia are adamant they want to take out the multi-format series with a win.

Otherwise, a victory for England will leave the series drawn on points at 8-8, with England the winners of both the ODI and T20 series after Australia won the Test.

Australia are unchanged from the team that won at Southampton on Sunday, with Megan Schutt keeping her spot ahead of Darcie Brown with the new ball.

“We have the trophy but the ODI series is on the line. Lots to achieve,” Healy said.

England made one forced change, with fingerspinner Charlie Dean in for leggie Sarah Glenn, with the latter having her appendix out.

“Was going to have a bowl, but don’t mind too much. Got the opportunity to win 2-1 and that’s what we have been talking,” Knight said.

AUSTRALIA: Alyssa Healy (capt), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt.

ENGLAND: Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell.

