AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australia captain Pat Cummins (l) with South Africa skipper Dean Elgar
Pat Cummins (l) has won the toss and put Dean Elgar's South Africa in to bat in the first Test. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Australia bowl first in Test at Gabba

Oliver Caffrey December 17, 2022

Australia captain Pat Cummins has liked the look of the green Gabba wicket, opting to send South Africa in to bat after winning the toss.

Cummins, who returns as Australia’s only change in place of Michael Neser after missing last week’s thumping win over West Indies, will get first crack at the Proteas’ new-look batting line-up as the eagerly anticipated three-Test series begins.

The Gabba traditionally has one of the more pace-friendly pitches in world cricket and curators have once again produced a track full of grass coverage.

“Looks like there’s a bit of colour in the wicket, the crowd seems to be happy so we’ll see how we go,” Cummins said.

“It might be a bit misleading, the colour, but it feels hard, sometimes here at the Gabba is just gets better and better so no matter what happens today hopefully it’s a good batting wicket later on.”

It is the first red-ball match between the fierce rivals since Australia’s ill-fated tour of South Africa in 2018 that will be forever remembered for the ball-tampering scandal.

The Proteas, who won 3-1 four years ago, have had even more of a makeover than Australia since the last series.

Prolific legends Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis have retired, leaving Australia to deal with a South African batting line-up even Cummins is unfamiliar with.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar said his team was up for the challenge as they look to claim a remarkable fourth consecutive Test series win in Australia.

“I was a little bit undecided but I think I was also going to bat first so it’s worked OK for us,” Elgar said.

“It does look a little greener than expected but it might play better than it looks.”

Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne will bat at No.6, with South Africa going for a deep bowling line-up headed by star quick Kagiso Rabada

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

SOUTH AFRICA: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.