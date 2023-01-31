AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australia's current Test side.
Australia's current Test side can match the feats of the 2004 tourists in India, Brad Hodge says. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Australia can match 2004 India Test success: Brad Hodge

Jasper Bruce February 1, 2023

As a member of the most recent Australian Test squad to win in India, Brad Hodge is finding it difficult to separate the current crop from that famous 2004 team.

But the 48-year-old warns that winning in India will be “as tough as it gets” for a side closing in on cementing its legacy.

The final members of Australia’s Test squad fly out to India on Wednesday, where four Tests in difficult conditions await.

The International Cricket Council ranks Australia as the best Test nation in the world and Pat Cummins’ side has rarely been challenged on home soil during the last two summers.

Australia won their series in Pakistan last year before drawing in Sri Lanka but triumphing in India would hoist the current group into the pantheon of great Australian teams.

Since the 1970s, only one other Australian side has claimed a series victory in India.

Hodge was a member of that 2004 squad, which also featured Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist, Glenn McGrath and Test debutant Michael Clarke.

“That was a pretty special team, one of the best that’s ever taken the field for Australia,” Hodge, who did not make his Test debut until the summer after that series, told AAP.

Asked to determine the difference between the current group and the 2004 side, he had a simple answer.

“Not a lot,” he said. “They can do it, this current group, they just have to believe and have a little bit of luck.

“But it’ll be a challenge, no doubt about it. 

“Whenever you travel offshore, any Test you play is tough. But this is as tough as it gets.”

With his BBL broadcasting duties nearly over for another season, Hodge is spending the rest of the summer campaigning for the Cancer Council to encourage Australians to be sun smart.

He said the only thing separating Australia and India, ranked second by the ICC, was confidence in their spinners.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are established spinners with almost 150 Tests between them, though the latter is still racing the clock to recover from a back injury for the first Test.

While Nathan Lyon is a lock for selection, there is no clear favourite to partner him if the tourists are looking to take two spinners in. 

The remaining frontline tweakers Mitch Swepson, Ashton Agar and uncapped Todd Murphy have played a combined total of nine Tests.

“They’ve got complete confidence in their spin department,” Hodge said.

“Australia is probably not as confident as where the Indian group are at. Other than that, the teams stack up fairly evenly.

“Our bowling is as good as anyone and our batting has been on fire all summer. 

“We’ve got some very good players of spin and we’ll be ultra-competitive. It’s just whether we can last a full tour.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.