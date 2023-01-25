Australia Day worth celebrating, GG says

Despite its challenges, Australia is a country worth celebrating, the governor-general says as racing ferries, 21-gun salutes and protests mark Australia Day.

Whether through celebration, commemoration or protest, millions of people across the nation will mark the 235th anniversary of Captain Arthur Phillip landing at Sydney Cove.

Since that day, and made stronger by the ongoing history, traditions and cultures of Indigenous people, Australia had become a country to be proud of, Governor-General David Hurley said.

“Our individual identities and stories weave together into a modern, diverse nation of people.”

“That is worth celebrating.

“Yes, there are many challenges and yes, we don’t agree on everything.

“We do however work hard, look out for each other and are not afraid to take on the big challenges.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked those taking up citizenship in ceremonies nationwide.

The newest Australians were embracing the nation’s guiding compassion, aspirational optimism and “our belief in opportunity for all”, he said.

“On Australia Day, we celebrate how fortunate we are to live in the greatest country on earth.

And each of us knows it can be greater still: more fair, more prosperous, more equal.”

Festivities in Sydney will begin at dawn, with a projection on the Opera House by Kamilaroi woman and artist Rhonda Sampson acknowledging the important role of women around the waters of Sydney Cove before Phillip’s 1788 arrival.

A traditional ferry race across the harbour will follow later on Thursday.

The Andrews government in Victoria has cancelled the annual street parade through Melbourne, choosing to focus on local gatherings.

But a 21-gun salute will occur at midday at the Shrine of Remembrance followed by the RAAF Roulettes city fly-over.

Meanwhile, some Queensland towns will offer free barbecues to bring communities together.

But it will be business as usual for some.

Deloitte, KPMG, CSL and other large companies have allowed employees to work on Australia Day and take a day of leave at another time, as part of their flexible cultural leave arrangements.

MSI Australia is providing abortion services on January 26 for the first time.

Meanwhile, Invasion Day or Survival Day rallies will be held in all capital cities, providing a visual reminder of opposition to the public holiday.

Polling from right-wing think-tank the Institute of Public Affairs suggested three-and-a-half times more Australians support Australia Day remaining on January 26 than those opposed.

But support decreases among younger age groups, with 18-to 24-year-olds only slightly in favour (42 per cent to 30 per cent).

Meanwhile, an annual Roy Morgan poll asking about calling it Australia Day or Invasion Day remained relatively stable on a 64-36 split.

Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said the issue had taken on added importance this year with the federal government’s commitment to a referendum on the Voice to parliament.

Two Indigenous artists performing in official ceremonies say their presence is about representing the oldest living culture, not celebrating the beginning of white Australia.

“I always want to have a visibility so people don’t forget that that day was more than just planting a flag on Circular Quay,” performer and Bundjalung woman Rhoda Roberts said.

“For me, being there, it’s kind of like putting it in their faces that we’re still here,” singer and Yorta Yorta and Gunditjmara man Isaiah Firebrace told Nova.