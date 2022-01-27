AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Annabel Sutherland
Annabel Sutherland was one of the Australia wickets to fall on day two of the Ashes Test. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Australia declare 9-337, Brunt claims five

Scott Bailey January 28, 2022

Australia have declared at 9-337 in their Ashes Test in Canberra, with England quick Katherine Brunt claiming the third five-wicket haul of her career.

Brunt removed both Annabel Sutherland and Jess Jonassen on the morning of day two, after claiming three scalps on Thursday.

It came as Australia batted through 28 minutes and added just 10 runs in the early session, as questions circulated on whether they should have declared overnight.

Women’s Tests are played over four days, with the majority of matches having been drawn given the shorter time frame.

Australia can retain the urn with a win in Canberra, while a draw will leave them needing to win just one of the three ODIs in the multi-format series to keep bragging rights.

History is on Australia’s side at Manuka Oval, with no team having lost a women’s Test after scoring 300 runs in the first innings.

Meanwhile, Brunt’s 5-60 made her five-wicket haul her first since 2009, after having also taken one in the 2005 Ashes.

Nat Sciver claimed 3-41, taking the key wicket of Meg Lanning for 93 on day one after the Australia captain shared a 169-run fourth-wicket stand with Rachael Haynes (86).

