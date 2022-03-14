AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Babar Azam.
Pakistan took one wicket on day three in Karachi before Australia declared their first innings. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Australia grab early Pakistan wicket

Steve Larkin March 14, 2022

Australia’s Test debutant Mitchell Swepson has broken Pakistan’s opening partnership with a brilliant direct-hit run out in the second Test in Karachi.

Pakistan are 1-38 in reply to Australia’s imposing 9(dec)-556 at lunch on Monday’s third day of play.

Swepson swooped at backward point and threw down the stumps to have Abdullah Shafique out for 13 when the score was 26.

Shafique’s partner Imam-ul-Haq (20no) prodded a Nathan Lyon ball in Swepson’s direction and Shafique inexplicably called for a run that was never on.

Swepson, moving to his right, picked up with his right-hand and his sidearm throw hit the stumps with Shafique more than one metre short of the crease.

Earlier, Australia halted their innings 35 minutes into Monday’s play after a flourish from captain Pat Cummins, who smacked three sixes and two fours in an unbeaten 34 from 36 balls.

Cummins added 51 runs with Swepson (15no) after Mitchell Starc was dismissed on the second ball of the day.

Starc (28 from 97 balls) lobbed a drive to Azhar Ali at cover to give left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi his first wicket of an Australian innings highlighted by Usman Khawaja’s 160, Alex Carey’s 93 and Steve Smith’s 72.

Pakistani paceman Faheem Ashraf finished with 2-55 and Sajid Khan took 2-167 from 57 overs.

Australia’s innings lasted 189 overs but isn’t the nation’s longest in Pakistan – Greg Chappell’s team batted 211 overs in making 617 in a drawn 1980 Test in Faisalabad.

Australia hold the dubious record of bowling the most overs in any Test innings – 335.2 – when England scored 7(dec)-903 in 1938 at London’s Kensington Oval.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.