Australia dismiss Pakistan for 125 in ODI

Australia’s bowlers, led by Darcie Brown, have restricted Pakistan to a dismal 125 all out in the second ODI in Brisbane.

The tourist’s captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and opted to bat at Allan Border Field but Brown (3-32 off eight) was soon into the action and sent back Sidra Amin (two) with a delivery that jagged off the seam.

Allrounder Kim Garth made her format debut for Australia after previously playing 34 ODIs for Ireland.

Garth opened the bowling and kept things tight at her end.

Pakistan were unable to build any momentum and the loss of Maroof (21) lbw to Annabel Sutherland was a huge blow.

Australia captain Meg Lanning used her bowlers well and brought back Brown in the middle stages to great impact.

The noted wicket taker claimed two scalps to have Pakistan in all sorts of trouble at 5-88. It only got worse from there for the tourists.

Allrounder Nida Dar (24) was her side’s biggest remaining hope and she was unlucky to be run out at the non-striker’s end when the ball brushed Garth’s fingers.

Sutherland (2-13) and legspinner Alana King (2-25) cleaned up the tail to leave Australia with a modest run chase.

Pakistan were unchanged from the side that lost by eight wickets in Monday’s opening match of the series.

Lanning said Garth (0-13 off eight) deserved her chance with Australia.

“There were some brave decisions to move over the other side of the world to chase your dream,” Lanning said at the toss.

“I’ve played a little bit alongside Kim and I thoroughly enjoy it. She is a very fiery character, very competitive and very skilful too.”