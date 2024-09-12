AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Fraser-McGurk
Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk left the crowd spellbound by his hitting in a 15-ball half-century. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Australia drop Fraser-McGurk for T20I opener vs England

Ian Chadband September 12, 2024

Australia have sprung a surprise for their first T20 international against England at Southampton, dropping exciting opener Jake Fraser-McGurk after his struggles in the warm-up matches against Scotland.

The 22-year-old Fraser-McGurk has paid the price for scoring just 16 runs, including two ducks, in his three knocks during the whitewash series win over the Scots and is replaced at the top of the order by Matt Short.

Fraser-McGurk, who had been a sensation in the Indian Premier League season, has only scored 97 runs in his last 10 T20 innings, including a tough spell in Major League cricket in the US.

Short, who had originally only been part of the ODI squad, has been thrust into the fray at the Rose Bowl instead after the early arrival of his first baby.

He was thrown straight into the action after captain Mitch Marsh lost the toss and new England leader Phil Salt opted to bowl on a damp Wednesday evening.

England, captained for the first time by Salt in the absence of the injured Jos Buttler, field three T20 debutants in their ranks – batter Jordan Cox and allrounders Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton.

England: Phil Salt (capt), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley.

Australia: Travis Head, Matt Short, Mitch Marsh (capt), Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.