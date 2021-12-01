 Australia expands military cooperation - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
RAAF CLASSIC HORNET RETIREMENT
Defence Minister Peter Dutton says Australia is working towards a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Australia expands military cooperation

Dominic Giannini December 2, 2021

Australia is in the final stages of developing an annual military training exercise with South Korea as it works towards building partnerships to counter Chinese aggression.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton will tell a Lowy Institute conference on Thursday Australia’s defence forces are increasing joint training exercises to help push for a free and open Indo-Pacific region. 

“The Indo-Pacific we seek has Australia as a strong and reliable partner – a nation that more than lifts its weight in securing peace in our region,” he will say.

“Australia can be relied upon to work for an Indo-Pacific where sovereignty is respected; which is open and free and which is stable and secure.”

Mr Dutton’s speech does not reference China, instead speaking of regional stability and sovereignty, after Chinese officials criticised recent rhetoric used by the defence minister. 

“We are facing challenges including rapid military modernisation, tension over territorial claims, heightened economic coercion … through to enhanced disinformation, foreign interference and cyber threats,” he says.

Mr Dutton previously used a speech at the National Press Club to say he would call out Chinese aggression as it arose and would not shy away from frank comments on any actions contrary to Australia’s interests. 

His address came a day after a key security advisor to US President Joe Biden told the same conference China wanted to “drive Australia to its knees”, but would eventually realise the need to re-engage diplomatically.

Kurt Campbell remarked on China’s military build up and lauded Australia for standing up to the communist giant, saying the country respected strength and resilience. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.