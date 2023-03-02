AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
India
India claimed 6-11 to restrict Australia's first-innings lead to 88 in the third Test in Indore. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Australia extend Test lead, then collapse in India

Oliver Caffrey March 2, 2023

Australia extended their first-innings lead to 88 but suffered another monumental collapse to be all-out for 197 in the third Test against India in Indore.

In-form No.5 Peter Handscomb and allrounder Cameron Green batted for the entire first hour on Thursday at Holkar Stadium after the tourists began day two at 4-156.

The watchful pair added another 30 runs to enhance Australia’s prospects of securing their first Test victory in India since the opening match of the 2017 series.

However, India came out of the drinks break breathing fire, skittling Australia’s brittle tail as the tourists collapsed by losing 6-11 in 35 minutes.

After being rolled for just 109 on Wednesday when they won the toss and elected to bat first, India batted for about 15 minutes before lunch and got to 0-13 in their second innings, cutting Australia’s lead to 75.

Steve Smith’s men will not want to be chasing a total of any substance in the fourth innings with the pitch having turned sharply from the start of the match and sure to deteriorate further.

Thursday’s collapse brought back memories of Australia’s loss to India in Bangalore in 2017 when they collapsed from 4-101 to 112 all out chasing 188 in the fourth innings.

Australia are coming off their extraordinary collapse in the second Test in Delhi when they capitulated by losing 8-28 in 90 minutes when they were in a winning position.

Handscomb was the first one to go, falling to star Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3-44) for an important 19 off 98 balls.

Umesh Yadav (3-12) claimed the first wicket by a pace bowler in the match when he trapped Green (21) lbw.

Australia’s tail then folded meekly just as they did during the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi.

Yadav bowled Mitchell Starc, who is playing his first Test in more than two months, and spinner Todd Murphy, knocking a stump out of the ground on both occasions.

Superstar allrounder Ravindra Jadeja finished with 4-78, with all of his wickets coming on day one when Usman Khawaja top scored for Australia with a resilient 60.

