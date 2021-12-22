Australia eye Ashes whitewash for WTC shot

A ruthless Australia have set their sights on an Ashes whitewash with the World Test Championship extra motivation to keep their foot on England’s throat.

Australia can seal the Ashes with victory at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test, making for the eighth time in nine home series they will have secured the urn within three Tests.

England now need something of a miracle to claw their way back into the series, winless in Australia for more than 4000 days and with history stacked against a revival from 2-0 down.

According to Marnus Labuschagne, Australia now have their eyes on more than just the Ashes.

“With the Test championship now we’re here to win the Ashes, but we’re here to win every single Test,” Labuschagne said.

“Regardless of if we win the next one, our goal is to win every single Test match this summer.

“For us, that is what the Test championship has brought in.

“Not just about winning this series, you’re playing for something bigger than that as well.”

This summer’s Ashes marks the first series of the 2021-2023 tournament for Australia, with 12 points up for grabs for winning a Test and the ladder decided by a percentage of points scored to those available.

The top-two finishers at the end of March 2023 will play in the final later that year, at a venue yet to be decided.

Australia narrowly missed the final of this year’s World Test Championship, with New Zealand just qualifying above them and defeating India in the decider.

Justin Langer’s men to some extent had over rates to blame, docked a decisive four points for being behind in Sydney against India last summer.

What Australia’s players also haven’t forgotten is their missed opportunity with the Ashes already retained in England in 2019.

A flat Australia lost the last Test of the series at the Oval just days after retaining the urn, to draw the series 2-2 and drop vital Test Championship points.

“That in particular is certainly one I look back on personally and go, ‘I’m very disappointed that we weren’t in that final’,” Labuschagne said.

“I was in England when that (WTC) final was happening (in 2021), it was a great spectacle, it was awesome to watch.

“(But) certainly last year sitting watching it and not being able to play in that final (hurts).

“It’s really important for us to take the World Test Championship really seriously, and it’s something we want to win.”

Meanwhile, Australia’s players will unite in Melbourne on Thursday for the start of the third Test on Sunday, after players were free to return to families interstate for the past two days.

Josh Hazlewood remains in doubt for the Melbourne Test due to a side strain, which is set to be assessed on his arrival in camp.

If he is out, Jhye Richardson is favoured to keep his spot after claiming 5-42 in the fourth-innings win in Adelaide.

Michael Neser will likely be the man to miss out with captain Pat Cummins returning, while MCG specialist Scott Boland has been added to the squad as bowling cover.