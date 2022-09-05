Australia gears up for ‘low-carbon club’

Australia could enter the “low-carbon club” if it gears up on electric cars and energy storage.

Smart Energy Council CEO John Grimes on Tuesday launched a campaign to address supply shocks and surging energy bills.

“If you were planning on an orderly transition, you wouldn’t start from here,” he told AAP.

Energy and climate leaders gathering at the Better Futures Forum in Canberra want an expansion of renewable energy storage – both large-scale and in people’s homes.

“If we don’t start building now, then there are risks for our whole economy,” Mr Grimes said.

The industry body has joined forces with Better Futures Australia, an alliance of business and community leaders representing more than seven million Australians, to call for investment.

“Private funding has got to do the heavy lifting but investors need certainty,” he said.

“A centralised, whole of commonwealth approach is really important.”

But Mr Grimes warned accelerating the construction of wind and solar renewable energy systems won’t be enough.

“Energy storage is the key ingredient we need,” he said.

“The really big opportunity is behind the meter with household batteries and electric vehicles, which are batteries on wheels.”

A typical household solar battery has 10 kilowatt hours of capacity, while an electric car has five or six times that amount and could be an asset to the electricity grid.

Smart charging means a car can be charging when it’s cheapest – sometimes free – when solar power is in abundance or overnight when demand on the grid and power prices are low.

The same will be true in reverse, for some EV models, when spare energy could be sold into the grid, he says.

Francis Wedin, founder and CEO of ASX-listed renewable energy and net-zero battery firm Vulcan Energy Resources, has taken Australian lithium expertise to Europe to serve German car makers.

He says the world needs to build a whole new global battery industry and needs to do it quickly.

“It’s a really exciting time to be alive quite frankly,” Dr Wedin told AAP, before speaking at the forum.

He sees Australia, Europe and North America as part of a “low carbon club” that’s developing.

“Australia has an important role to play, both in raw materials and increasingly in refining.”

But Dr Wedin warned that critical minerals giant China was moving to protect itself, preferentially supplying its own manufacturers.

“That is a real risk because lithium is the lifeblood of electric vehicles,” he said.

As Australia’s coal-fired power plants shut down, energy regulators estimate 18,000 megawatts of storage will be needed to support a grid that’s heading towards 82 per cent renewables by 2030.

“If we want to avoid massive price spikes, uncertainty and stress for business then we need a planned approach before we turn off the old assets of the past,” Mr Grimes said.

“If we don’t get it right now, we’re going to run out of time.”