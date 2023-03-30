AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
People in Sevastopol mark the 9th anniversary of Crimea's annexation.
Australia has imposed sanctions on seven Russian officials in the annexed Crimea region. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • politics

Australia imposes new sanctions on Russian officials

Dominic Giannini March 31, 2023

Australia has slapped new sanctions and travel bans on seven Russian officials in Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in early 2014. 

The Russians hold regional governance positions in the region’s biggest city of Sevastopol.

Neither the annexation nor Russia’s regional government has been officially recognised by the international community.

The Russian officials include the so-called governor, prime minister, former chair and deputy chair of the electoral commission and legislative members.

Sevastopol is the home of a major strategic port on the Black Sea.

Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 1000 individuals since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

