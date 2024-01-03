AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
David Warner at the SCG with daughters Ivy, Indy and Isla.
David Warner takes to the field at the SCG with his daughters ahead of his final Test for Australia. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Australia made to bowl first in Warner’s farewell Test

Scott Bailey January 3, 2024

David Warner will be made to wait to take centre stage in his farewell Test for Australia, after Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first at the SCG

Having announced his retirement plans in early June, Warner has survived nine straight selection meetings to hold his spot through to his dream Sydney farewell.

The opener will sport a replacement baggy green to start the SCG Test, after his regular hat was lost in transit between Sydney and Melbourne.

“I haven’t found my caps so as I said in my (Instagram) video, if you have got my backpack, I will give you my backpack,” Warner told Fox Cricket before the toss.

“All I want is those baggy greens back please.”

Fans were out in force for the McGrath Foundation’s 'Pink Parade’.
 Fans were out in force for the McGrath Foundation’s Pink Parade ahead of Day 1 of the third Test. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS 

Australia have kept an unchanged side for the third match of the series, with all three frontline quicks pulling up fine after sealing the Benaud-Qadir Trophy with a 79-run win at the MCG last week.

Pakistan have suffered a blow with the spiritual leader of their attack, Shaheen Shah Afridi, rested after concerns over his fitness following a heavy workload.

That has allowed the tourists to play a spinner in Sajid Khan, who will feature in a Test in Australia for the first time.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq has been dropped, with 21-year-old Saim Ayub to debut in his place.

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (capt), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Aamir Jamal, Mir Hamza.

