Australia make winning start in BJK Cup

Australia’s women’s tennis players have made an impressive start to the Billie Jean King Cup finals.

Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic both gained singles victories to give Australia a 2-0 lead in their best-of-three opener against Slovakia in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Sanders beat Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4 6-3 before Tomljanovic blew away Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-1 6-2.

Australia will now aim to wrap up the doubles to seal a 3-0 maximum points victory.

Belgium are the other team in the three-nation group from which only the winner qualifies for the semi-finals. Australia meet Belgium on Thursday with Slovakia playing Belgium on Wednesday.

Sanders’ was an excellent victory against a player ranked 91 places above her at 146th in the world, and who has been inside the top 50.

“It is always a little nerve-racking being the first one off the rank but I’m really proud of the way I went after it,” said the 26-year-old from Rockhampton.

I really used the support of our Australian team on the sideline, they got me though those early nerves and it was a lot of fun out there.”

Tomljanovic gained an early break then finished with two more in a 39-minute first set in which she won 75 per cent of first serves and hit some fine forehands.

When she raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set a rapid victory seemed on the cards but Schmiedlova, ranked 67 places lower than the Aussie No.1 at 100th in the world, fought back to 3-2.

However. Tomljanovic regained her break advantage then saved two break points on her own serve to be 5-2. She then broke to love to seal the set, and tie.

Last year in Prague Australia reached the semi-finals and Sanders added: “We are trying to go two further than last year, but also take it day by day.”

Australia’s last success in the competition, which until last year was known as the Federation Cup, was in 1974 and Tomljanovic said: “It would mean everything to win this competition, it’s been awhile, maybe this year is the year.”