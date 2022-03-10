Australia moving on from dull first Test

Australia are moving on from the lifeless pitch produced for the first Test in Rawalpindi, instead focusing on taking down Pakistan in Karachi.

Pat Cummins’ team took just four wickets across the five days of the drawn series opener on a deck that offered nothing for Australia’s star pace attack.

Legspinner Mitchell Swepson is expected to make his Test debut in the second Test, starting on Saturday, partnering with veteran offspinner Nathan Lyon.

Despite Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja admitting the home team deliberately prepared a slow pitch to nullify Australia’s quicks, star opener David Warner believes the tourists should not spend time stewing on the first match.

“From our point of view on the pitch, it was a bit benign, with only 14 wickets taken (for the whole match),” Warner said on Thursday.

“At the end of the day, the curators just did the best that they could do and now we’ve just go to move on from that wicket and see what is produced in Karachi.

“There’s going to be variety of challenges, it’s the unknown with us coming here (to play in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years) and not having a warm-up game.

“Our first innings, there were a lot of poor dismissals, but we’ll hopefully be able to assess the wicket a bit better this time.”

Josh Hazlewood or Mitchell Starc is likely to make way for Swepson, with the Karachi and Lahore pitches expected to be more spin-friendly.

With a result impossible on the final day in Rawalpindi, Cummins rested his pacemen and opted to use nine bowlers in the second innings.

Between Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc, the star trio delivered just 12 of Australia’s 77 overs on the final day.

Even Warner’s opening partner Usman Khawaja was given an over, after coming into the match having bowled a total of 12 balls in his previous 46 Tests.

“From a cricketing point of view, you want to something to break up, be something there for the spinners,” Warner said.

“It wasn’t turning as much and you saw Nathan Lyon hitting that rough and it wasn’t doing much, it was going pretty much straight on and wasn’t any of the variable bounce you often do see on worn wickets.

“I just want a game where you have 20 chances, something that’s going to be exciting and entertaining for the crowd.”