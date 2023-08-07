AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matildas skipper Sam Kerr.
Sam Kerr has been named as a substitute for Australia's do-or-die World Cup clash with Denmark. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Australia name unchanged WWC line-up against Denmark

Anna Harrington August 7, 2023

The Matildas have named an unchanged starting line-up for their Women’s World Cup round-of-16 clash with Denmark.

Skipper Sam Kerr has again been named on the bench with coach Tony Gustavsson backing the players who starred in Australia’s final group game against Canada to get the job done at Stadium Australia.

Kerr has yet to feature in this World Cup after injuring her left calf on the eve of Australia’s opening game against Ireland.

Caitlin Foord is expected to revisit her tantalising partnership with Steph Catley on the left, with Mary Fowler and Emily van Egmond completing Australia’s front four.

Captain and star playmaker Pernille Harder will start for Denmark.

The winner will book a quarter-final clash in Brisbane against either France or Morocco.

AUSTRALIA STARTING XI VS DENMARK

Mackenzie Arnold (GK); Steph Catley (C), Alanna Kennedy, Clare Hunt, Ellie Carpenter; Katrina Gorry, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso, Emily van Egmond, Mary Fowler

