Kyle Mayers
Kyle Mayers struck 39 off 36 balls as the West Indies set Australia 146 for victory. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Australia need 146 to win first T20

Joel Gould October 5, 2022

Australia’s bowlers fought back after a loose start to restrict the West Indies to a competitive 9-145 in the opening T20 international of the series at Metricon Stadium.

Australia won the toss and sent the West Indies in to bat with the visitors starting their innings in style.

West Indies opening batter Kyle Mayers was in fine form early and took the game to the bowlers with an array of exquisite strokes.

Mayers played one shot of immense class when he rocked onto the back foot and punched a Cameron Green delivery high over the cover boundary.

A square drive off Josh Hazlewood rocketed across the turf to the point boundary fence to showcase the left-hander’s strength through the off side.

The West Indies were 1-47 after five overs and set for a total of 180-plus before spinners Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell stemmed the run flow.

Australia’s three strike fast bowlers Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc then turned the screws.

The pressure told on Mayers (39 off 36 balls) when he succumbed to an ugly heave across the line to Cummins.

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran was not happy to be adjudged lbw on review to a Mitchell Starc delivery which appeared to be headed down the leg-side, but the ball tracking technology deemed otherwise. 

Even Starc counted his lucky stars when the opposition’s best batsman made his way back to the pavilion for just two runs.

Cummins (2-22 off four) and Hazlewood (3-35 off four) were the pick of Australia’s bowlers but a late cameo by West Indies bowling allrounder Odean Smith (27 off 17) gave them a chance. 

Starc and David Warner both dropped relatively simple catches for the hosts.

