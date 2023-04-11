AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Treasurer Jim Chalmers at a press conference
Jim Chalmers says neither Treasury nor the Reserve Bank expects Australia to slip into recession. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Australia ‘not immune’ from global economic malaise

Dominic Giannini April 12, 2023

Treasurer Jim Chalmers says Australia is on track to avoid a recession despite the nation’s outlook being downgraded and a stalling international economy.

The International Monetary Fund delivered a downbeat prediction for the global economy in its latest outlook, warning high inflation coupled with financial system turmoil could bring near-recession conditions.

Dr Chalmers said neither Treasury nor the Reserve Bank were expecting Australia to slip into recession, but the economy was forecast to slow.

“We are better placed than most countries because of lower unemployment, because of the prices we’re getting for our exports and some of the other advantages we have,” he told ABC Radio on Wednesday.

The International Monetary Fund predicted Australia’s GDP growth would stall to a lowly 1.6 per cent in 2023, followed by a 1.7 per cent lift in 2024.

The forecasts were slightly ahead of those for the US and Canada, while the UK economy was expected to shrink this year.

Dr Chalmers said each nation had its own combination of economic challenges.

“But as the IMF points out, we won’t be immune from a global slowdown,” he said.

Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley said the government needed to focus on cost-of-living pressures in its May budget to counter the worst of rampant inflation. 

“There’s no start date to cheaper power prices. There’s no start date to cheaper mortgages, but there’s a feeling people have been left behind,” she told Sky News.

“There’s no plan for tackling inflation when we wake up to news of deteriorating economic environment both nationally and internationally.

“It’s so important the government gets this budget right.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.