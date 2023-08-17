Australia pays tribute to Vietnam veterans, 50 years on

Once scorned by many of their countrymen, those who served in the Vietnam War will be honoured as Australia marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the nation’s involvement in the conflict.

Commemorative services will be held around the country on Friday, including at the Australian Forces National Memorial in Canberra.

Federal Veterans’ Affairs Minister Matt Keogh, representing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who will be in Queensland, will deliver an address.

Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley will pay his respects alongside Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh.

A flypast of Vietnam-era aircraft will take place as part of the service by the Historical Aviation Restoration Society.

In Melbourne, a service to mark the anniversary will be held at the Shrine of Remembrance.

About 60,000 Australians served in the Vietnam War, with more than 3000 wounded and 523 killed. Some 15,000 were conscripted under the National Service Scheme.

Upon returning home from Vietnam, veterans experienced hostility from the community over their involvement in an unpopular conflict, which included being spat on and having paint thrown on them during parades.

Mr Albanese, who will attend a commemorative service in Ipswich, paid tribute to their sacrifices.

“Their experiences during and after the war are a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by those who have served our country and the debt of gratitude we owe each and every one of our veterans,” he said.

“It is important as Australians we know the stories of service in Vietnam and what our veterans faced when returned home.”

Mr Keogh said when defence personnel were returning home from Vietnam, many felt unsupported and unrecognised.

“In marking 50 years since the end of Australia’s involvement in Vietnam, we honour and thank all those who served and the sacrifices of their families,” he said.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, together with defence spokesman Andrew Hastie and veterans’ affairs spokesman Barnaby Joyce, said the war was a polarising conflict.

“At the time, public opinion often failed to draw a distinction between the politics of war and the people who fought in it,” they said in a joint statement.

“In the decades since the Vietnam War, we have come to acknowledge our nation’s historical mistreatment of many who returned.

“And we have come to tell stories of the endeavours, valour and sacrifice of Australians who served in Vietnam – to see beyond the politics and rightfully honour the people, their character and their deeds.”

It’s estimated that more than 35,000 Australian veterans of the war are still living, with most aged 70 or older.