Georgia Wareham (r) has been included in Australia's line-up for the third ODI against England. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Australia pick extra spinner, bat first against England

Ethan James January 17, 2025

Australia have won the toss and will bat first as they aim for a third-straight ODI win in the Ashes series against England. 

The hosts have brought in legspinner Georgia Wareham at the expense of quick Darcie Brown on a drier-than-expected pitch at Ninja Stadium in Hobart. 

Australia won the first ODI in Sydney by four wickets and the second by 21 runs after defending a meagre 180 at Melbourne’s Junction Oval. 

Alyssa Healy’s chargers hold a four-points-to-zero lead in the multi-format series, with each of the three ODIs and the following T20s worth two points. 

The series-concluding day-night Test at the MCG is worth four points. 

Australia are chasing a sixth-straight Ashes series triumph and need eight points to retain the trophy.

England have selected an unchanged line-up.

AUSTRALIA: Alyssa Healy (capt), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham.

ENGLAND: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

