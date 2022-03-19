AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia Post Legends
Australia Post is honouring the nation's best known film directors. Image by SUPPLIED
  • arts, culture and entertainment

Australia Post honours film legends

AAP March 20, 2022

Five of Australia’s best known film directors are being honoured in the 26th annual Australia Post Legends Awards, celebrating their contributions to the nation’s culture and global film industry.

Baz Luhrmann, George Miller, Gillian Armstrong, Peter Weir and Warwick Thornton will each have their image featured on new postage stamps as part of the 2022 Australian Legends of Filmmaking issue.

Australia Post Group Philatelic Manager Michael Zsolt says the group has been recognised not only for their vision, talent and acclaim but their diverse and impactful national and international storytelling.

“Each year since 1997, we’ve celebrated living Australians who have made a unique contribution to the Australian way of life,” Mr Zsolt said.

“The films created by our 2022 Legends all tell powerful stories that connect strongly with Australian audiences and help shape our perception of not only ourselves but historical events and important socio-cultural themes.”

Armstrong, a recipient of six AACTA awards and a Palme d’Or nomination for her first film My Brilliant Career in 1979, says it’s an honour to be recognised in such esteemed company.

“It’s wonderful our film directors are being recognised for the powerfully unique and heartfelt Australian stories we make,” she said.

“It is a thrill to be named a legend of an industry and artform that I’m so passionate about.”

Armstrong says the award is made a little more special because she collected stamps as a child.

“I liked those little pictures, so it feels particularly full circle to be recognised for my big pictures.”

Past recipients include those who have excelled in sport, the arts, entertainment, medical science and philanthropy.

Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett, Russell Crowe, Nicole Kidman and Geoffrey Rush were named legends in 2009.

The 2022 issue comprises five $1.10 stamps, a first day cover, stamp pack, maxicard set, minisheet, five booklets of 10 $1.10 stamps and a booklet collection pack.

