Fireworks on Sydney Harbour Bridge
Fireworks are set to ring the new year in across the nation, as people see out 2022. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
Australia prepares to welcome 2023

Rachael Ward December 31, 2022

From Sydney to Sorrento, Australians are preparing to farewell 2022 with fireworks and festivities planned across the nation. 

This year marks the first New Year’s Eve in three years without COVID restrictions, with many cities planning bigger celebrations than ever before.

An estimated one million people are expected to ring in the new year in the centre of Sydney.

About 13,000 fireworks will be set off from the Opera House, Harbour Bridge and rooftops around the city at 9pm and midnight.

The $5.8 million production will be visible across Sydney and is usually beamed around the world in global highlights. 

“Sydney Harbour Bridge is the star of the show, featuring swirling circles of fireworks during the countdown, before being lit up along with the rest of the harbour with 100,000 individual pyrotechnic effects,” producer Stephen Gilby told reporters on Thursday.

Melbourne will celebrate the new year with a large fireworks display from 30 rooftops.

They’ll be set off at 9.30pm and midnight, with about 450,000 people expected in the CBD for celebrations.

“We are so pleased to be able to bring our biggest fireworks and New Year’s Eve celebrations ever,” Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp said on Friday.

“This year (the celebration) is costing $3.94 million, that’s a fantastic investment for our small traders, for safety in our city.”

For the first time, there’ll be family friendly fireworks in Perth at 9pm as well as a show along the Swan River when the clock strikes 12.

In Brisbane, celebrations will be held along the Brisbane River and Southbank area, with a special fireworks display at 8am before the main event at midnight.

There’ll be live music and performers at a ticketed event at Adelaide’s Rymill Park before fireworks at 9.30pm and midnight.

Authorities in South Australia have issued a plea for people to not use illegal fireworks, with dangerous fire days predicted over the next week across the state.

Fireworks are planned for Darwin’s Waterfront at 9pm and midnight but a severe weather warning related to monsoonal weather could dampen celebrations there and cancel the pyrotechnics.

Hobart’s River Derwent is also to be lit up with fireworks at 9.30pm and midnight.

The mercury is set to soar into the high 30s in most capital cities around the country during the day, with low 20s or high teens predicted as the clock strikes 12.

