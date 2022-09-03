Australia reaches grim COVID-19 milestone

Australia has reached a grim COVID-19 milestone as health professionals call on residents not to be complacent with restrictions easing.

The country on Saturday recorded another 39 coronavirus-related fatalities, bringing the national COVID-19 death toll to 14,053.

Some 7582 new cases were reported across the country on Saturday as the latest Omicron peak subsides.

But the true statistics could be higher as Queensland and the Northern Territory have stopped reporting weekend COVID-19 statistics.

Meanwhile, a senior Australian Medical Association official is reminding people not to be complacent as a number of COVID-19 rules change this week.

From Friday, isolation requirements will be dropped to five days for people who no longer have symptoms, but will remain at seven days for workers in high-risk settings.

The mask mandate for domestic flights will also go, with face coverings voluntary from Friday.

“We still need to be very cautious and not become complacent,” AMA Queensland vice-president Nick Yim told the ABC on Saturday.

“It’s not just COVID that’s circulating among our community. We still have the common cold, we still have influenza, so a lot of respiratory viruses.

People who were unwell shouldn’t go to work or send their children to school, Dr Yim said.

“At the same time, if people haven’t had their COVID booster, please get that booster.”

Almost 72 per cent per cent of eligible Australians have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the federal health department says.

Close to 40 per cent have had their fourth dose.