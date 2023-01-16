AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Phoebe Litchfield.
Debutant Phoebe Litchfield struck 78 to help Australia to an eight-wicket ODI win over Pakistan. Image by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Litchfield, Lanning fire Aussies’ ODI win

Joel Gould January 16, 2023

Australia’s master and her apprentice secured an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the ODI in Brisbane.

Phoebe Litchfield, 19, made a stylish unbeaten 78 off 92 balls in her ODI debut to combine with returned Australian captain Meg Lanning (67 off 76) in a comfortable victory at Allan Border Field.

Australia’s spinners had put the brakes on and took wickets to restrict Pakistan to 8-160 in their reduced 40-over innings after rain interrupted play.

The hosts’ target was reduced to 158 under the DLS system and they reached it with 67 balls to spare.

Litchfield fittingly hit the winning run after a debut to remember.

Lanning was playing her first game for Australia since last year’s Commonwealth Games after taking a five-month break from the game.

It was like she had never been away. The 30-year-old got off the mark with a trademark square drive for four and went about her work with customary assurance.

Opener Litchfield, who had made her T20 international debut in India last month, played with maturity beyond her years. She punished the bad balls and kept out the good. Her exquisite driving was a highlight.

The duo upped the ante and toyed with the Pakistan bowlers as their 137-run second-wicket stand progressed.

Litchfield is a great find for Australian cricket after the retirement of Rachael Haynes. She looks set to be a fixture at the top of the Australian order for years to come.

Earlier, Australia’s spinners Jess Jonassen (2-23), Ash Gardner (1-15) and Alana King (1-21) all found a perfect length in the 19 overs they bowled between them.

Wicketkeeper Beth Mooney was outstanding behind the stumps to back them up, with a deft legside catch to dismiss Bismah Maroof (28) off Gardner and a slick stumping off King to remove Aliya Riaz (11).

Veteran Pakistan allrounder Nida Dar (59) played a composed and stylish knock but lacked support.

