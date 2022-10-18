Australia reverses Israel capital decision

Australia has reversed a controversial decision to recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, with the foreign minister labelling the coalition government change a political ploy.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong says the conflict between Israel and Palestine should be resolved through peace negotiations between the two.

Both Israel and Palestine claim Jerusalem as their capital.

Former prime minister Scott Morrison recognised West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2018, and said Australia would move its embassy there from Tel Aviv.

Senator Wong said Jerusalem remains a final-status issue, meaning its status is subject to the peace negotiations.

She described the move by Mr Morrison as purely political to win a by-election in a seat with a high Jewish population.

“The 2018 decision put Australia out of step with the majority of the international community and it was received with great concern,” she said on Tuesday.

“This was a cynical play, unsuccessfully, to win the seat of Wentworth.”

She said Australia’s embassy “has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv”.

A spokeswoman for Mr Morrison told AAP the decision was disappointing.

“(It) represents a further diminution in Australia’s support for the state of Israel by the Labor government from the high water mark established by the Morrison government,” she said.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Australia’s support for the Israeli community and the Palestinian people.

“I regret that Mr Morrison’s decision to play politics resulted in Australia’s shifting position and the distress these shifts have caused,” she said, expressing Canberra’s commitment to a two-state solution.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton left the door open for the coalition to abandon Mr Morrison’s policy, telling reporters: “We’ll make an announcement about our policy in the run-up to the next election.”

He said the announcement was an attempted distraction to draw attention away from Labor’s upcoming budget and its lack of a plan to deal with the rising cost of living.

Opposition immigration spokesman Dan Tehan said the handling of the situation was unfortunate.

The former minister said he stood by the Morrison government’s decision but did not comment on whether it remained coalition policy.

“The decision making and the process seems to have been very incoherent, very ad hoc and has caught everyone by surprise,” he said.

“There doesn’t seem to be any basis as to why they’ve taken this decision.”