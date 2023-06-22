AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Scott Boland (l) was a target for England's batters in the first Test.
Scott Boland (left) came in for some serious punishment from England's batters at Edgbaston. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Australia seek Boland response after Edgbaston pounding

Scott Bailey June 22, 2023

Australia are searching for a way to help Scott Boland better contend with England’s aggressive batting, as coaches weigh up their attack for the second Test at Lord’s.

The players have been given three days off following their enthralling two-wicket win at Edgbaston, after back-to-back Tests against India and England.

But planning has already begun for how Australia can better counteract England’s fearless batting in the second match of the series, starting next Wednesday.

Coach Andrew McDonald was surprised by how hard the English batters went after Boland, who conceded runs at a rate of 5.65 an over.

After claiming before the series they would treat Boland like a spinner, England’s plans for the economical Victorian worked, throwing him off his usual rhythm and lengths.

It’s a challenge Boland has rarely had to contend with in his career, with batters usually taking the patient route against him.

Boland’s two innings at Birmingham were the first times he has been hit for more than five an over in international or domestic cricket since 2015.

“We’d seen the way they go about it, they are ultra-aggressive,” McDonald said.

“But Scott Boland, that match-up probably surprised us how aggressive they were against Scott.

“So that’s something we can look at and find better ways through.”

McDonald’s comments come as Australia consider whether to bring Mitchell Starc back for Lord’s.

Starc has been given clearance to support his wife Alyssa Healy as she captains Australia in a Test for the first time when the women’s Ashes opener starts on Thursday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

But he will be eager to press his case for selection once he returns to London over the weekend.

Starc has been picked for only one of Australia’s last six Ashes Tests in England, going back to the start of the 2019 tour.

By contrast, he has not been left out by Australia outside England, when fit, since Boxing Day 2014.

McDonald said the decision not to play Starc at Edgbaston was conditions-based, with selectors feeling the ball wouldn’t offer as much swing for Starc and instead picking Josh Hazlewood and Boland alongside captain Pat Cummins.

“It was the line and length potentially over left-arm swing, and we didn’t feel as though we may have got swinging conditions,” McDonald said.

‘It’s really down to a gut feel at selection, it can be critiqued any way you want.

“Looking back on it, potentially Mitch could have played a role.

‘But we felt like when we went into the game, with all the information that we had, we made the best decision.

“We took Starcy on that journey, he understands that and he understands the fact there are four more Test matches. He’s got a pivotal part to play within that.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.