Ellyse Perry
Ellyse Perry has top scored for Australia in the World Cup clash against New Zealand. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
Gardner heroic as Aust set NZ 270 to win

Ben McKay March 13, 2022

Ash Gardner has climbed out of COVID-19 isolation to belt an unbeaten 48 off 18 balls in Wellington, surging Australia to an imposing total of 8-269 against New Zealand in their World Cup clash.

Gardner’s late power-hitting and a superb century partnership from Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath saved Australia from a moderate total on Sunday.

For the first time this tournament, the Aussie top-order had a day to forget, slumping to 3-56 on a Basin Reserve green top.

The White Ferns were firmly on top of the contest, and kept Australia’s run-rate under four for most of the innings in swirling, cold conditions.

Perry and McGrath’s century partnership steadied the ship, before Gardner set sail.

Perry top-scored with a fine 68 off 86 before Maddy Green produced a spectacular diving catch on the boundary line to dismiss the allrounder.

McGrath, one of three inclusions for the match, was a perfect foil, making 57 and justifying her selection.

Gardner then produced the late-innings fireworks, facing her first ball in the 46th over and only just missing a half-century after four fours and four sixes.

The reigning Belinda Clark Medalist caught COVID-19 in Christchurch on the eve of the tournament.

She had time for just one training session after finishing her isolation and travelling to the capital yesterday.

With plenty of green in the pitch for Wellington’s first match of the tournament, the toss was a great one to win, and Sophie Devine didn’t hesitate to send Australia in.

Openers Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy made a slow and steady start, navigating the first nine overs before a bowling change brought Healy’s undoing.

Australia’s long-term wicketkeeper pulled straight to deep midwicket off spinner Frankie Mackay, departing for 15 and shaking her head in frustration all the way back to the pavilion.

Meg Lanning didn’t get started, slashing at Hayley Jensen’s wide delivery and getting caught behind for 5.

When Rachael Haynes was bowled by a Lea Tahuhu thunderbolt in the next over, Australia were rattling and in need of assistance.

Beth Mooney and Perry put on 57 before Mooney chopped on from Amelia Kerr’s bowling.

From 4-114 off 30 overs, Australia made 4-155 in the next 20 to show their world No.1 pedigree.

While Amelia Kerr – in her 50th ODI at age 21 – impressed early with her legpsin, Tahuhu finished as New Zealand’s best with 3-53, despite 16 off the last.

If New Zealand can chase 270 for victory, they will end a run of 11 straight ODI losses to Australia dating back to 2017.

