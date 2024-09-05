AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sean Abbott
Sean Abbott took three wickets as Australia restricted Scotland to 9-154 in Edinburgh. Image by Linda Higginson/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Australia set 155 by Scots to win first UK tour match

Glenn Moore September 5, 2024

Australia have begun their white-ball tour of the UK with a smart bowling performance in Edinburgh, restricting their Scottish hosts to 9-154.

Adapting swiftly to conditions the pace bowling attack, relatively inexperienced at international level, put the brakes on the home side who had raced to 1-46 after five overs.

Bowling into the pitch, taking pace off and using cutters, and mostly catching well, they squeezed Scotland in  the first of three T20s at the Grange. 

Sean Abbott, called into the squad when Spencer Johnson was ruled out, took 3-39, though Xavier Bartlett was the pick of the bowlers with 2-23 from his four overs.

Mitch Marsh, deputising as skipper for the rested Pat Cummins, elected to field first and used six bowlers. Adam Zampa (2-33) and Riley Meredith (2-34) also delivered their full complement while Cam Green (1-12) and Marcus Stoinis (0-10) shared a quota.

Bartlett, who gained UK experience with Kent this season, made an early breakthrough when Oli Hairs miscued a pull and was caught by Marsh.

But with George Munsey clearing the ropes three times Scotland were eyeing a challenging score when Josh Inglis took a superb flying catch off Abbott to dismiss him for 28 off 25 and Bartlett picked up Brandon McMullen (19 off 22), caught by debutant Fraser Jake-McGurk. 

Thereafter wickets fell at regular intervals with only Matt Cross (27 off 21) and captain Richie Berrington (23 off 20) also getting out of the teens.

This is the first of 11 matches on the tour with Australia subsequently facing England in three T20s and five ODIs.

