Australia set to host 2027 Rugby World Cup

Australia has been given an effective green light to stage the 2027 men’s Rugby World Cup after being listed by the governing body as the “preferred candidate” to host the global tournament.

In a new approach to the hosting selection process, the World Rugby council has created a ‘preferred candidate’ phase, effectively giving Australia the go-ahead to host the event for the first time since 2003.

England was given similar backing on Wednesday to host the 2025 women’s Rugby World Cup.

Australia had been in a contest with the United States to stage the 2027 event but the council has effectively ruled out any duel by now indicating that the 2031 event is likely to go the US.

The council said an “exclusive targeted dialogue” would continue with the United States in regard to hosting the 2031 tournament and also a women’s edition at some point in the future.

The final hosting rights will be awarded by the council in May next year, World Rugby added, but Wednesday’s decision effectively means Australia can forge ahead with its plans for one of the world’s biggest sports events.

Rugby Australia Chairman Hamish McLennan said: “We welcome today’s announcement and thank the World Rugby Council for the trust they have demonstrated in the team at Rugby Australia and the vision for Australia 2027.

“We look forward to working with our colleagues at World Rugby over the coming months to develop the model for Rugby World Cup 2027.

“This is an exciting opportunity to shape a tournament which will continue the growth of our great game across Australia, the Pacific and globally and showcase our country to the world.

“I’d like to thank the entire Rugby Australia team, notably the Executive, Board and RWC Bid Advisory Board including Sir Rod Eddington and Phil Kearns for their strong stewardship throughout this process.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the Australian Government for their incredible support of our bid to date.”

World Rugby chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont, said in a statement: “The new approach to electing Rugby World Cup hosts is more flexible and collaborative.”

World Rugby, he said, would be working with potential hosts to optimise… proposals and align them with long-term social and economic development plans for the benefit of their communities and the future expansion of the sport.”

The next women’s Rugby World Cup was postponed until next year in New Zealand due to the COVID-19.

The next men’s tournament will be held in France in 2023 with the Wallabies set to play on home soil again in the 2027 edition – 24 years since they reached the 2003 final in Sydney.

It promises to be an exciting period for the sport in Australia, with a British & Irish Lions tour going there in 2025 with the World Cup in 2027 being a prelude to an Olympics in Brisbane in 2032.