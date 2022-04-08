AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT
Labor has pledged it will support rebuilding Ukraine after the violent invasion by Russia. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • politics

Australia steps up Russia sanctions

Tess Ikonomou April 9, 2022

Labor has pledged to help rebuild a devastated Ukraine following the violent invasion by Russia.

It comes after the Morrison government announced on Friday it will send a  further $26.5 million in military aid for Ukraine in the form of anti-armour weapons and ammunition. 

Foreign Minister Marise Payne also announced further sanctions against 67 Russian elites. 

Opposition defence spokesman Brendan O’Connor said the party backed the government’s response to the war.

“We support the lethal and non-lethal aid that’s been provided … and indeed, I think the reconstruction of that city that’s been under siege, clearly will need help from not just its European friends, but friends around the world,” he told the ABC.

Mr O’Connor said he hoped the government would brief Labor on any new decisions it planned to make in offering assistance to Ukraine as it entered caretaker mode during the election campaign.

He said retaliatory sanctions imposed by Russia on more than 220 Australian parliamentarians were unsurprising.

“What we have done to date is to stand up for sovereignty, independence and democracy, and we had no choice but to do that,” Mr O’Connor said.

The first of 20 Bushmaster armoured vehicles worth $50 million, including two ambulance variants, have been loaded into C-17 Globemasters.

“I said they have our prayers, but they’ve also got our guns and ammunition,” Mr Morrison said.

The Bushmasters were painted olive green to suit the environment in Ukraine and will be fitted with radios, a global positioning system and additional bolt-on armour to increase their protection.

The personnel carriers provide protection against mines, artillery shrapnel and small arms fire.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshenychenko said the nation hoped to force Russia out and rebuild.

“Ukraine is going through very difficult times. The number of military and civilian casualties is staggering. The war crimes of the Russian military is appalling.”

The United Nations has voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, citing “grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis”, before the Kremlin then quit the council.

Mr Morrison said it was an important move to ensure Russia continued to be held accountable for its invasion of Ukraine.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.