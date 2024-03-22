AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australia and the UK
Australia and the UK will announce a significant step towards building nuclear-powered submarines. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Australia stumps $4.6b to help UK build submarine parts

Dominic Giannini March 22, 2024

Australia will spend more than $4.6 billion on a submarine nuclear reactor factory in the United Kingdom to ensure a high-powered fleet arrives on time.

The 10-year deal will boost capacity at the Rolls-Royce factory in Derby and bankroll the design costs of a new class of boats that Australia will build.

Defence Minister Richard Marles and UK counterpart Grant Shapps will announce on Friday that BAE Systems will build Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines at the Osborne shipyard in Adelaide.

At least $2 billion has already been allocated to build a submarine construction yard at Osborne, while at least $30 billion will go into propping up Australia’s industrial base over the next three decades.

The Australian Submarine Corporation will work with American and British industry to bolster its ability to sustain and operate nuclear-powered submarines.

Australia will acquire at least three US Virginia-class nuclear submarines from the early 2030s under an AUKUS agreement that includes the UK.

The nations will then collaborate a new fleet of submarines.

“This is not a normal procurement, we are not going off to a shop to buy an item,” Mr Marles said.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles.
 Richard Marles says AUKUS is a partnership which is intended to last forever. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

“This is a partnership between three governments which is intended to last forever and a partnership which will involve the most developed industrial production line in our country.”

Mr Shapps defended the costs, saying the complicated program wouldn’t happen overnight and would create thousands of jobs over decades.

“Nuclear-powered submarines are not cheap but we live in a much more dangerous world where we are seeing a much more assertive … China,” he said.

“We live in a much more dangerous world all around with what’s happening in the Middle East and Europe and countries need to invest in making sure that adversaries see that we’re serious about our security.”

British Defence Minister Grant Shapps.
 Grant Shapps says nuclear-powered subs are not cheap but it’s a more dangerous world. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

Australia will build the submarines in Adelaide but the nuclear reactors used for propulsion will be built by Rolls-Royce in the UK.

The AUKUS-class submarines will stem from a UK design with input from all three nations, including the embedding of a US weapons system.

Pilot programs include non-destructive testing traineeships to boost the number of testing technicians, welding and fabrication initiatives and international placements.

The UK defence and foreign ministers are in the country for talks with their Australian counterparts at an annual AUKMIN meeting.

The two-on-two meeting will take place in Adelaide.

The Australian and British defence ministers have signed a treaty to allow their militaries greater access to each other’s nations.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.