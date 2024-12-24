AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Travis Head.
Travis Head remains in doubt, with a quad complaint, for the fourth Test against India at the MCG. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Australia sweat on fitness of star batter Travis Head

Oliver Caffrey December 24, 2024

Travis Head has failed to train fully as Australia sweat on the fitness of their most important player just two days out from the the start to the Boxing Day Test.

After not training a day earlier due to a tight quad from the Brisbane Test, the star left-hander had a short stint in the MCG nets on Tuesday when he received throw downs for about 20 minutes.

Head had a long conversation with Australia coach Andrew McDonald and team physio Nick Jones before going back into the rooms.

Other batters Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne all had extended periods in the nets facing the likes of Mitchell Starc at full pace.

Earlier, Head had a short stint of catching practice out on the MCG, but didn’t do any meaningful running.

Travis Head.
 Travis Head plays a slashing cover drive during the third Test at the Gabba. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS 

The 30-year-old has been in rare form, smashing centuries in Adelaide and Brisbane to certify himself as India’s most in-demand wicket.

Head has made 409 runs at an average of 81.80 across the first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar series, dominating India even as the rest of Australia’s batters have faced significant issues against Jasprit Bumrah.

McDonald is due to address the media on Tuesday afternoon when he will be asked about Head’s fitness.

