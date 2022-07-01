AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australia's captain Pat Cummins is bowled by Asitha Fernando.
Australia have been dismissed in their first innings against Sri Lanka, taking a 109-run lead. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Australia take 109-run lead in Galle Test

Scott Bailey July 1, 2022

Australia have claimed a 109-run lead in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle after they were all out for 321 early on the third morning.

After resuming at 8-313 in reply to Sri Lanka’s 212, Australia lasted 11 balls on day three as Pat Cummins and Mitchell Swepson fell in quick succession.

The pair were bowled by late inswinging yorkers from Asitha Fernando.

Nathan Lyon finished unbeaten on 15.

Cummins’ dismissal brought to the end an entertaining 18-ball knock, after hitting his way to 26 late on day two to ram home Australia’s advantage.

After Usman Khawaja (71), Alex Carey (45) and Cameron Green (77) batted superbly on a difficult wicket, Cummins’ knock helped take Australia’s lead past 100.

Touring teams from outside the sub-continent have generally struggled to win in Galle batting last, but Australia’s big lead puts them in the box seat to take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.