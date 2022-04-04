AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Foreign Minister Marise Payne.
Foreign Minister Marise Payne will attend NATO talks in Brussels over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Image by Paul Braven/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Australia takes part in NATO Ukraine talks

Paul Osborne April 5, 2022

Australia will take part in a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels as new action is considered against Russia over its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne will travel to Europe on Tuesday.

“Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has shown that global peace and security can never be taken for granted,” she said in a statement.

“I look forward to meeting with my NATO colleagues to strengthen our international solidarity in responding to Russia’s illegal and unjust actions.”

She said Australia and NATO enjoyed a “deep and enduring partnership, unified in our shared values of freedom, democracy, human rights and the rules-based order”.

While not a NATO member, Australia is one of NATO’s “enhanced opportunities partners”.

To date, Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 500 individuals and entities related to the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addition, $65 million in humanitarian funding is being provided to help the most urgent needs of the Ukrainian people, along with $116 million of defensive military assistance.

A number of world leaders are pressing for tougher sanctions on Russia in the wake of indications the country’s forces were behind the death of hundreds of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

Russia denied the reports, saying Ukraine had staged an event for Western media.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, told AAP the actions were a crime against humanity.

“We see civilians’ dead bodies lying around the city, many of them have their hands tied up. We are now collecting the evidence from the witnesses,” he said.

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.