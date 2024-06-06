AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Nathan Ellis.
Nathan Ellis (pictured) has come in for Pat Cummins for Australia's T20 World Cup opener v Oman. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Australia to bat first in T20 Cup opener against Oman

Oliver Caffrey June 6, 2024

Australia have rested star quick Pat Cummins for their Twenty20 World Cup opener against Oman in Bridgetown.

The reigning one-day World Cup champions will bat first after Oman won the toss and elected to bowl.

Cummins, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the Indian Premier League final last month, will sit out the match as Tasmanian pacer Nathan Ellis gets a game.

Australia are trying to become the first team to hold all three major International Cricket Council trophies – one-day international and T20 world cups, and the World Test Championship – at the same time.

But Oman are going into the clash full of confidence, with their captain Aqib Ilyas believing they can target Mitch Marsh’s team with spin.

“Once you step into the field, there is no big name, there is no one bigger than you at the field,” he said in his pre-game press conference.

“It’s another game for us and we don’t think that we are going to play someone extraordinary.

“(Australia) had a few good technique players (against spin) in the past like (Steve) Smith and (Marnus) Labuschagne but I don’t think they have many now.”

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

OMAN: Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Aqib llyas (capt), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.