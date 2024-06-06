Australia to bat first in T20 Cup opener against Oman

Australia have rested star quick Pat Cummins for their Twenty20 World Cup opener against Oman in Bridgetown.

The reigning one-day World Cup champions will bat first after Oman won the toss and elected to bowl.

Cummins, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the Indian Premier League final last month, will sit out the match as Tasmanian pacer Nathan Ellis gets a game.

Australia are trying to become the first team to hold all three major International Cricket Council trophies – one-day international and T20 world cups, and the World Test Championship – at the same time.

But Oman are going into the clash full of confidence, with their captain Aqib Ilyas believing they can target Mitch Marsh’s team with spin.

“Once you step into the field, there is no big name, there is no one bigger than you at the field,” he said in his pre-game press conference.

“It’s another game for us and we don’t think that we are going to play someone extraordinary.

“(Australia) had a few good technique players (against spin) in the past like (Steve) Smith and (Marnus) Labuschagne but I don’t think they have many now.”

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

OMAN: Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Aqib llyas (capt), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan