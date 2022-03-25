AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
INTERNATIONAL BORDERS OPEN SYDNEY
Travellers to Australia will no longer need to provide a negative COVID test result. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Australia to ease more travel restrictions

Maeve Bannister March 26, 2022

International tourists are being urged to book a flight Down Under, as the federal government eases restrictions and travel returns to what it was like pre-pandemic.

Nearly two years of border restrictions have crippled Australia’s once thriving tourism sector.

But the government hopes easing travel rules will entice more tourists to make the trip. 

While international travellers will still need to be fully vaccinated, from April 17 they will no longer need to have a negative COVID test result to board a flight to Australia.  

Health Minister Greg Hunt announced the rule would end along with the ban on cruise ships. 

Meanwhile, Australia’s largest airline has launched a new campaign to showcase the country as a prime destination for international tourists. 

The Qantas campaign features Australia’s iconic landscapes, while the country’s sporting and cultural stars sing “I Still Call Australia Home” with members of the Australian Girls Choir, National Boys Choir and the Gondwana Choir.   

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce says the Peter Allen classic will be the carrier’s new anthem. 

“The full version of this advert is effectively a short film that highlights Australia’s stunning natural beauty and unique culture while celebrating the incredible resilience that has really shone through recently,” he said. 

Trade Minister Dan Tehan on Friday announced new support for the tourism industry. 

The government will provide $75.5 million for travel agents and tour arrangement service providers to continue to operate and rebook travel credits. 

A further $60 million over three years will entice more visitors from new international markets, including additional support for the Business Events bid fund attracting major events to Australia.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.