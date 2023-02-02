Australia to embrace unknown at WT20 World Cup

Only three members of Australia’s 15-woman T20 World Cup squad have played in South Africa before but the reigning champions are undaunted as they defend their title.

The world No.1 Australian women’s team has flown out to South Africa ahead of their first match of the group stage, to be played against New Zealand in the south-western town of Paarl on February 11.

Nine of the touring party featured in Australia’s squad at their T20 World Cup triumph on home soil in 2020 but far fewer have experienced South African conditions at any point in their careers.

Bowlers Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham toured with the Australian U19s side in April 2018, while Dublin-born Kim Garth played for Ireland as part of the 2010 ICC Women’s Challenge staged in the country.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced Australia’s 2020 tour of South Africa to be cancelled, meaning veterans Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry will be among those playing in the country for the first time.

But despite having little experience to draw from, the Australians are unconcerned by the unknown.

“Depending on where you play, different grounds are going to play differently,” spinner Alana King told AAP.

“The general consensus is it’s going to play quite similarly to the grounds we have here (in Australia).”

Some members of the squad have sought advice from male counterparts with previous representative experience playing in South Africa.

“I’ve been told by Travis Head that the ball flies off the edge at altitudes,” Grace Harris told AAP.

“I’m really looking forward to having a crack at the boundaries.

“‘Finchy’ (Aaron Finch) also said it’s pretty similar to Brisbane and Perth weather. I’m really looking forward to it, maybe it’ll feel like a second home.”

Practice games against India and Ireland on February 6 and 8 are set to provide further insight into the conditions as well.

“We’re really looking forward to these warm-up games,” allrounder Tahlia McGrath told AAP.

“I’m lucky I’ve had 50-over World Cup experience and I’ve played a bit of T20 cricket so it’s just about adjusting to the conditions really.”

King said the bowling unit would steel itself for batter-friendly wickets.

“I just think it’s about adapting on the day,” she said.

“You can get all the intel you want but you can’t really assess it until you’re there and playing.”