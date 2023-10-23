AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A southern rock lobster.
Australia will push for removing Chinese tariffs on lobster exports after a breakthrough over wine. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • international relations

Australia to target lobster and beef tariffs next

Tess Ikonomou October 23, 2023

Australia will next look at resolving tariffs imposed by China on lobster and beef exports following a breakthrough deal on wine.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Sunday Australia had agreed to suspend its World Trade Organisation dispute while Beijing undertakes an “expedited review” of duties on wine exports worth $1.2 billion.

If the sanctions on wine are not removed at the end of the five-month review, Australia will take up the dispute again.

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the two remaining trade issues with China were over rock lobsters and some abbatoirs blocked from supplying beef.

“Despite that, China is still our biggest market for beef exports, but we would like to see those trade barriers lifted on both lobster and beef,” he told Sky News on Monday.

“We’ll continue advocating for that.”

Senator Watt said it was still important Australian businesses continued to diversify where they could.

“It is also important that we learn from this experience, that we can’t put all of our eggs in one basket when it comes to our trading partners,” he told reporters in Canberra.

The agriculture minister said China was a critical market for Australia’s wine industry and the review into the tariffs was a “huge relief”.

China lifted tariffs on Australian barley in August, after the government suspended its WTO dispute in exchange for a review.

Beijing slapped trade sanctions on $20 billion worth of Australian products at the height of a diplomatic feud in 2020.

The value of those trade impediments have since been reduced to about $2 billion.

