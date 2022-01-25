AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
CANBERRA RUSSIAN EMBASSY
Russia's ambassador in Australia Aleksey Pavlovsky has talked down fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Australia Ukraine plan regrettable: envoy

Dominic Giannini January 26, 2022

Russia’s ambassador in Australia says the country’s decision to withdraw diplomatic staff from its embassy in Ukraine “would be funny if it wasn’t so sad”.

Aleksey Pavlovsky has talked down fears of an invasion of Ukraine, saying there is no intention to go to war as 100,000 troops amass on the border.

“We should use our critical thinking. Isn’t it a funny way to prepare an invasion by just gathering troops on the border and let them sit there for months,” he told the ABC.

“When you prepare an invasion you just do it promptly. These troops are not a threat, they are a warning to Ukraine’s rulers not to attempt any reckless military adventures.”

Mr Pavlovsky said large-scale military exercises are conducted regularly because Russia has to maintain its preparedness.

The Russian ambassador also criticised Australia’s decision to issue a Do Not Travel declaration for Ukraine and for its call for citizens in the country to leave.

“(The) decision was a strange one. You can’t help wondering why when all but four diplomatic missions in Kyiv keep working normally,” he said.

Mr Pavlovsky also talked down the impact of sanctions, which have been threatened by western nations including Australia, saying they don’t work. 

“The position of Australia on this is regrettable,” he said.

“I fully understand some countries situated thousands of miles away might find it difficult to appreciate our concerns. But for Russia it is not a situation which is thousands of miles away.”

Tensions in Ukraine have been increasing for months, with the West accusing the Kremlin of preparing for war to prevent Ukraine joining NATO.

Australia’s foreign minister has reiterated support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling for Russia to de-escalate the situation along the eastern European border.

But former US representative to NATO and US special representative for Ukraine negotiations Kurt Volker said Russia’s presence at crisis talks in France was simply it “going through the motions of engaging in diplomatic activity”, with a possible invasion still imminent.

“They’ve had the meetings at NATO, they’ve had the meetings with Secretary of State Blinken, they’ll do this as well,” he told the ABC.

“I think they need another week or two before everything is in place for the possibility of an invasion.”

Marise Payne says Australia will consider providing cyber security support and further sanctions on Russia are under review. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.