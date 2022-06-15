AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ALBANESE BOWEN
Chris Bowen and Anthony Albanese will formalise the government's emissions reduction commitment. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Australia updates UN climate submission

Tess Ikonomou June 16, 2022

Australia is set to submit more ambitious climate targets to the United Nations.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Energy Minister Chris Bowen will on Thursday formalise the government’s commitment to a 43 per cent emissions reduction by 2030.

They will meet with industry stakeholders for the signing of the modified nationally determined contribution.

Mr Albanese made the announcement of revised targets at a joint media conference with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern in Sydney on Friday. 

“We’ll submit an updated nationally-determined contribution to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change soon,” he said. 

“(It is) also an opportunity for us to grow jobs and increase economic activity.” 

Labor took a 43 per cent by 2030 emissions cut target to the federal election, while the coalition stood by its 26 to 28 per cent pledge. 

Both major parties supported a net zero by 2050 target. 

Ms Ardern said at the press conference her nation was “heartened” by the Albanese government’s position on cutting emissions.

The UN climate summit will be held in Egypt later this year.

