cameron green
Cameron Green's availability for the second Test will play a big part in the team Australia chooses. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Australia weighing up three spinners, Green return

Oliver Caffrey February 16, 2023

Australia are considering rushing key allrounder Cameron Green back from injury and playing three spinners in the crucial second Test against India in Delhi.

The tourists are attempting to bounce back from a horror start to the Border-Gavaskar series after being smashed by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur.

Australia are expecting another pitch that will produce sharp turn after they were bamboozled by India’s star spinners Ravi Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin last week.

Queensland left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann will almost certainly make his Test debut to play alongside Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy if Green is fit.

The last time Australia picked three spinners was against Bangladesh in 2017 when Lyon, Ashton Agar and Steve O’Keefe played, as well as allrounder Glenn Maxwell.

It was initially feared Green would be fit to bat before he could bowl after recovering from a broken finger, but the 23-year-old was having more trouble hitting powerful shots than sending down quick deliveries during Wednesday’s main training session.

“Having a right-hander helps and him providing our fifth bowling option also helps, he’s a big player, it certainly helps the team function well from batting and bowling,” Australia captain Pat Cummins said.

“You have got to be able to perform as well, he’s still coming back from that injury, and he’s only had a couple of sessions where he’s catching with a hard ball. 

“He had a really good session (on Wednesday), but will see how he pulls up.”

It is not the only selection dilemma Australia are dealing with as they try to avoid going 2-0 down in the four-Test series.

Star quick Mitchell Starc, who has also been recovering from a broken finger, joined his Australia teammates this week after he stayed back in Sydney.

Starc on Wednesday rated himself a “good chance” of being fit to play in the Indian capital but also cast doubt on his availability.

Cummins said Starc would not be an automatic inclusion due to the spin-friendly conditions.

Victoria quick Scott Boland also performed admirably in his first Test outside of Australia bowling alongside Cummins.

“I think there’s a conversation,” Cummins said about Starc. 

“He’s one of the world’s premier bowlers in these type of conditions.

“I thought last week with two pacers that attack functioned quite well but I think whether it’s ‘Starcy’, another spinner, Scotty (Boland), variety in the attack does help.”

Australia will need to defy history to level the series in the second Test starting on Friday, with India unbeaten in red-ball matches at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium since 1987.

