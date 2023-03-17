AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
MH17 wreckage in eastern Ukraine.
The UN's aviation agency has agreed to hear a case against Russia over the downing of Flight MH17. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • air and space accident

Australia welcomes decision to hear MH17 case

AAP March 18, 2023

The federal government has welcomed a decision by the United Nations aviation agency to hear a case brought by Australia and the Netherlands against Russia for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17. 

The two nations launched the action last year at the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The plane was hit over rebel-held eastern Ukraine in 2014 by what international investigators and prosecutors say was a Russian-made surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 on board.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus on Saturday welcomed the ICAO Council’s decision in Montreal to hear the case.

“This decision is an important step in our collective efforts to hold to account those responsible for this horrific act of violence which claimed the lives of 298 people, 38 of whom called Australia home,” they said in a statement.

“We have maintained since May 2018 that the Russian Federation is responsible under international law for the downing of Flight MH17.

“We now look forward to presenting our legal arguments and evidence to the ICAO Council as we continue to seek to hold Russia to account.”

Russia has denied any involvement in the incident.

In October, Russia failed to win enough votes at ICAO’s triennial assembly to keep its council seat.

The Montreal-based ICAO lacks regulatory power but sets global aviation standards overwhelmingly adopted by its 193 member states.

with Reuters

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.