AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A range of cheeses at a deli counter.
Australia is right to bat away EU demands over geographic indicators, Murray Watt says. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Australia willing to walk away from EU deal: minister

Andrew Brown June 8, 2023

Australia was willing to walk away from a possible free trade deal with the European Union despite there being a “lot at stake”, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has admitted.

The EU has been pushing for geographic indicators, which would stop Australian producers from using names like parmesan, prosecco or feta to label products.

Australia has said the indicators issue is not on the table, leading to a breakdown in talks.

While trade talks were set to be paused with the EU following the impasse, Senator Watt said an agreement had been reached to continue negotiations.

Australia was being sensible in calling for geographic indicators not to be used.

“What we’re asking for is perfectly reasonable, especially when you compare it to what other countries have been able to negotiate with the EU,” Senator Watt told ABC Radio on Thursday.

“It’s an emotional issue for Australian producers because we’ve had a lot of migration post World War II from Europe to Australia that has seen our producers … bring their own products from their home countries and make them here.”

Trade Minister Don Farrell held talks on the issue in Brussels last week as part of the latest round of negotiations, with hopes to land the deal by the middle of the year.

Should the EU free trade agreement go ahead, it would give Australian producers greater access to a market of more than 450 million people.

However, Senator Watt said the trade agreement could not proceed if negotiations kept stalling.

“There is a lot at stake because, of course, it’s important that we do keep opening new and expanded markets for our agricultural producers in Australia, let alone the other goods that we want to export to the EU,” he said.

“Our strong preference is to have a deal reached to open up that market access for our agricultural producers and all sorts of other Australian goods and service producers, but if it’s not in our national interest to do the deal, then we won’t do it.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.