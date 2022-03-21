Australia win toss and bat in Lahore Test

Australia have won the toss and will bat in the third Test against Pakistan in Lahore.

The visitors have named the same XI from the drawn second Test, meaning paceman Josh Hazlewood misses out again.

Pakistan made one change, omitting allrounder Faheem Ashraf for 19-year-old paceman Naseem Shah

The series is level at 0-0 heading into the final Test.

Australia captain Pat Cummins had no hesitation in batting first.

“I think similar to the last couple of Tests, it looks like a good wicket, and I think if it’s going to have a bit of spin in it, it’s going to be day four and five,” Cummins said.

“”We’re really happy with how the tour has gone so far, everyone has been playing really well, so hopefully we finish off well.

“We’ve held our nerve at times in the last couple of games.

“There will be a couple of opportunities that will present themselves and we’ve got to take them.”

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin said he would have included Ashton Agar in the XI to form a three-pronged spin attack alongside Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson.

“I’m surprised. I would have gone a bit more aggressive approach,” Haddin told Fox Sports.

“I would have left Travis Head out for example … and would have played Ashton Agar.

“Runs haven’t been a problem and wickets have been a premium, so … we could have moved (Alex) Carey up the order, and Agar’s there ready to go.”

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (capt), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah