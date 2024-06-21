AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Josh Hazlewood.
Josh Hazlewood is back in Australia's XI after sitting out the final group match against Scotland. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Australia win toss, bowl as next World Cup stage begins

Jasper Bruce June 21, 2024

A full-strength Australia have won the toss and will bowl first against Bangladesh in their first match of the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 stage.

For only the second time at the North American tournament, Australia will use their “big three” quicks Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in tandem, in Antigua on Friday (AEST).

Back-up paceman Nathan Ellis and second spinner Ashton Agar drop out to accommodate the return of Cummins and Hazlewood, both rested from the last-start win over Scotland.

“It looks a decent wicket, I don’t think it’ll change too much over the 40 overs. Hopefully we can get stuck into it,” Captain Mitch Marsh said after rain delayed the toss.

Australia are coming off their sloppiest performance of the tournament to date, a last-over defeat of Scotland that featured six dropped catches from Marsh’s side.

Victory in Antigua will be crucial as Australia hope to finish top two of their Super 8 group, which also features Afghanistan and India, the ICC’s top-ranked T20I side.

For Bangladesh, off-spinning allrounder Mahedi Hasan comes in for his first match of the tournament proper, replacing Jaker Ali.

TEAMS

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

