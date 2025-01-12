AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Healy
Alyssa Healy is determined for Australia to beat South Africa rather than draw the Perth Test. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Australia win toss, bowl first to start Ashes series

Scott Bailey January 12, 2025

Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Ashes series opener, with skipper Alyssa Healy keen to give her quicks first use of the North Sydney Oval wicket.

With Australia picking speedster Darcie Brown ahead of spinner Georgia Wareham, Healy said she preferred to chase on the smallish ground for the first ODI.

“There’s always a little bit in (the wicket) early,” Healy said. 

“We are starting a little bit earlier than we do in domestic cricket, but there’s a little on offer early.

“It’s also hard to defend here at North Sydney Oval. So hopefully, if we can get the job done with the ball early, we can restrict them to something chase-able.”

Darcie
 Speedster Darcie Brown was included ahead of spinner Georgia Wareham. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS 

Healy will also be able to play as a wicketkeeper in the 50-over match after overcoming a meniscus issue in her knee.

England captain Heather Knight confirmed she would have bowled first, after suffering an early setback in the form of veteran seamer Kate Cross’ injury.

Cross has been ruled out with a back issue which is expected to keep her out of at least the first two matches of the series.

Lauren Filer comes into the team for Cross, forming a dangerous new-ball combination with Lauren Bell.

Two points are available in the multi-format series for each of the three ODIs and three T20s before four points are up for grabs in the series-ending Test at the MCG.

AUSTRALIA: Alyssa Healy (capt), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

ENGLAND: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Dannielle Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.