Spinner Alana King has retained her spot for the third and decisive ODI against the West Indies. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Australia women bowl first, Windies ODI series at stake

Jasper Bruce October 14, 2023

Australia have won the toss and will bowl first as they look to seal an ODI series victory against the West Indies in the decisive final match at Junction Oval.

Both sides named the same line-ups fielded for the washed-out second ODI on Thursday.

Australian spinner Alana King has retained her spot after replacing injured quick Darcie Brown (hamstring) for the second ODI and taking 3-16.

The toss was delayed after rain fell in Melbourne with the weather influencing Australia’s decision to send the tourists in.

“We were very tempted (to bat) but with the little bit of weather around, a bit of uncertainty, and all the fast-bowlers pleading with me, we’ve gone that way,” captain Alyssa Healy told Fox Cricket.

The West Indies, who were pummelled by eight wickets in the first ODI but saved by rain in the second, are pushing to tie the series at 1-1 and leave Australia on a high.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (capt), Zaida James, Rashada Williams, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack, Shamila Connell.

