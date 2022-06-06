AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
RICHARD MARLES PRESSER
Defence Minister Richard Marles says Australia remains open to discussions with China. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Australia would ‘welcome’ China dialogue

Dominic Giannini June 7, 2022

The Australian government has left the door open for high-level dialogue with China as the deputy prime minister prepares to head to Singapore for a defence summit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles says while a request for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shangri La Dialogue at the end of the week hasn’t been received, Australia remains open to discussions.

It comes after Mr Marles on Monday said he would not be seeking a meeting with his Chinese counterpart at the summit, leading to some confusion about whether Australia would reject any olive branches offered by Beijing.

“Deputy Prime Minister Marles said he has not received a formal invitation to meet with his counterpart at the Shangri La Dialogue,” a spokesperson from his office said. 

“The Australian government has said that it welcomes the opportunity to resume ministerial dialogue with China.”

China’s foreign minister told state media outlet Xinhua that Beijing will continue an “open attitude and carry out more trilateral or quadrilateral cooperation with Australia and New Zealand in the Pacific” as it tries to push a regional security deal with Pacific island nations.

Wang Yi previously said any defrosting in China and Australia’s relationship would need to be sparked by “concrete actions”.

Mr Marles says he is hoping to organise discussions with United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Mr Austin is addressing the conference about US Indo-Pacific defence policy, while China’s Minister of National Defence Wei Fenghe will speak about Beijing’s vision for the Asia-Pacific.

The summit will come a week after tensions between Canberra and Beijing heightened over an aerial incident in the South China Sea region.

Mr Marles revealed on Sunday a Chinese J-16 aircraft flew dangerously close to a RAAF P-8A Poseidon conducting routine surveillance in international airspace.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the May 26 incident “an act of aggression and a dangerous act against the Australian airforce”.

